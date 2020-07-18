PGGM Investments Has $20.20 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Illumina were worth $20,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,649,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,862,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,327,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,088 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $818,732,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $663,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,840,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total value of $925,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,839,503.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.11, for a total value of $464,592.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,880.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,513,638. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Shares of ILMN opened at $383.64 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $385.23. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

