PGGM Investments Has $114.69 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.08% of AbbVie worth $114,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

