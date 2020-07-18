PGGM Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Davita were worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 4,010.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

NYSE:DVA opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,003,895.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

