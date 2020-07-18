PGGM Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,661 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $120,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 670,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 210,684 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

