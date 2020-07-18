PGGM Investments Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 121,038 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Facebook were worth $188,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $242.03 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15. The stock has a market cap of $686.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.