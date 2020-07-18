PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813,397 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 1.36% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $18,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPRT shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

EPRT opened at $15.19 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,978.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,825 shares of company stock worth $282,976. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

