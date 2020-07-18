PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,522 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.20% of Brown & Brown worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 760,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $43.70 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.