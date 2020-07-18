PGGM Investments Buys 262,169 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,169 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AT&T were worth $122,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $7,348,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 57.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE T opened at $30.25 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $218.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

