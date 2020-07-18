PGGM Investments Buys 156,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.01% of Itron worth $26,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $31,565.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,688.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,744 shares of company stock valued at $380,807 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $67.66 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

