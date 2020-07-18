PGGM Investments Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,976 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.19% of CBRE Group worth $29,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,043,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

