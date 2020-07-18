PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 3,855,238 Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,855,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,630,000. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Sirius XM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

