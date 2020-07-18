PGGM Investments Acquires New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $118.55 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

