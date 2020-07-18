PGGM Investments Acquires 4,224 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $138,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

