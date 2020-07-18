PGGM Investments Acquires 114,833 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,833 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.26% of Iron Mountain worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 34.5% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

