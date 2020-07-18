Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.