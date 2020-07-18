Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

