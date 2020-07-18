PFG Advisors Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.59 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29.

