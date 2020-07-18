PFG Advisors Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92.

