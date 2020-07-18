PFG Advisors Sells 665 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Realty Income by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,604,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,035,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,083,000 after purchasing an additional 966,903 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.59 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.