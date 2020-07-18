PFG Advisors Sells 436 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,412,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,300,000 after purchasing an additional 95,039 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

