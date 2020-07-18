PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,564 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Square by 60.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Square by 52.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.1% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ opened at $120.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.64 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

