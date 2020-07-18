PFG Advisors Purchases 240 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $196.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.66.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

