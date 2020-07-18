PFG Advisors Makes New $281,000 Investment in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 272 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 277.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 102.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $928.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $874.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $602.66. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,074.98. The company has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Co cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $733.00 to $843.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $746.21.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

