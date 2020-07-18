PFG Advisors Invests $1.28 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $100,841,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.