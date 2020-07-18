PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $3,306,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

