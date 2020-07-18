PFG Advisors Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.