PFG Advisors Has $290,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.66 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.04 and a 200-day moving average of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.