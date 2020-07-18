PFG Advisors Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NextEra Energy by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $259.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.80 and a 200 day moving average of $246.05. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,557 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,177. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

