PFG Advisors Buys 978 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.43.

