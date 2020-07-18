PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,844,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,672,000 after purchasing an additional 127,648 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $83.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

