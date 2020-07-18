PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,373 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $249.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $255.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.07 and its 200 day moving average is $190.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,012,363.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,999,335.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total value of $447,923.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,295,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,891 shares of company stock worth $26,482,167. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

