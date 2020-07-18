PFG Advisors Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $206.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.