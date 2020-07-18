Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $80,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.