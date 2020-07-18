Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

