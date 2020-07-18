Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $261.29. The company has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

