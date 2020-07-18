Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,034.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,576.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,448.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

