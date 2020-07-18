Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

