PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 4.2% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.