PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) EVP Ronald Schellekens Sells 7,611 Shares

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PEP opened at $134.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,290,000. First American Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

