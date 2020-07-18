PepsiCo, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for PepsiCo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

PEP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

