People (PEO) to Release Earnings on Monday

People (CVE:PEO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect People to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

People (CVE:PEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$58.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.70 million.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.33. People has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEO shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of People from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of People from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of People from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

