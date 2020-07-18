Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.18). Penske Automotive Group also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.52-0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAG. Stephens cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

PAG opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

