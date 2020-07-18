Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.52-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.13. Penske Automotive Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.52-0.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $46.02 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

