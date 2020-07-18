Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 6,333 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,901,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after buying an additional 1,774,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,291,000 after purchasing an additional 723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 699,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $122.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.