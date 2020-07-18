Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 16,006 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth $3,571,041,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,584,000 after buying an additional 16,985,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,687,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after buying an additional 4,360,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

