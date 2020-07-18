Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.79. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $144.54.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

