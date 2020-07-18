Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $243,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Nomura decreased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.