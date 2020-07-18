Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $9.51 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,000. Visa comprises 5.1% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 19.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Visa by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Visa by 31.7% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

Visa stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

