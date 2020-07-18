Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $240,000 in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.42.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.08.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

