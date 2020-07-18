Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $231,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

